HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: Why RBI clarification is a relief for the banking major

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Apr 22, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

More time to comply with PSL requirements takes away the immediate burden from the bank. Similarly, clarity on holdings in investments and subsidiaries will clear air for investors.

HDFC Bank, post its merger, will get close control of all subsidiaries much like its rival conglomerates like ICICI Bank.

On April 21, the country’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank said it has received some clarifications from the banking regulator with respect to the proposed merger of the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) with the bank. These clarifications were given after the bank sought certain relaxations from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to make the process of merger smooth. The merger is expected to take effect by July this year.

A quick look at the clarifications shows HDFC Bank has received relief in certain major areas. The biggest relief is in relation to the priority sector lending (PSL) norms. Under the rules, a banking entity needs to lend 40 percent of the adjusted net bank credit to the so-called priority sector or economically weaker sections such as agriculture, micro-enterprises and other economically weaker sections.

If HDFC Bank (the combined entity) had to meet this on day 1 of the merger, it would have been a big jolt. But now, the RBI has clarified that HDFC Bank can calculate the adjusted net bank credit considering one-third of the outstanding loans of HDFC Limited as on the effective date of the amalgamation for the first year.

The remaining two-thirds of the portfolio of HDFC Limited can be considered over a period of the next two years equally, the RBI said. This means HDFC Bank will have around three years to comply with PSL norms. In fact, the PSL requirement kicks in only 12 months after the effective date of the merger, according to the bank.