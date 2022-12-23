 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC gets $400 million IFC loan for financing green affordable housing units

Dec 23, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST

It is estimated that 275 million people in the country or 22 per cent of the over 1.4 billion population do not have access to adequate housing, and rural housing shortage is twice that of urban areas. As of 2018, the urban housing shortage was 29 million units, increasing by over 54 per cent since 2012.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has extended a USD 400 million loan to mortgage major HDFC for financing green affordable housing units, as part of their efforts towards supporting climate goals.

The companies in separate statements on Friday said this loan will help close the urban housing gap and improve access to climate-smart affordable homes by boosting green housing, which will go some ways in supporting the country's shift towards a more sustainable growth path, creating jobs and ensuring long-term business growth.

HDFC said it has earmarked 75 per cent or USD 300 million of the IFC funding for financing green affordable housing units.

"Given our long-standing partnership, we welcome IFC's expertise to help strengthen our green affordable housing lending portfolio. We are keen to increase our footprint in funding affordable and green housing and are committed towards supporting the nation's efforts for a sustainable and green, low-carbon economy," Renu Sud Karnad, managing director of HDFC, was quoted as saying in the statement.

This timely investment will help galvanize HDFC's efforts to cater to the underserved segments of the population, boosting economic resilience and supporting the government vision of housing for all, she added.