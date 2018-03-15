App
Mar 15, 2018 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30% stake in Can Fin Homes

HDFC is eyeing to acquire Canara Bank’s 30 percent stake in the housing finance company Can Fin Homes as it has emerged as a frontrunner among bidders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

HDFC is eyeing a 30 percent stake in Canara Bank’s housing finance company Can Fin Homes. It has emerged as a frontrunner among bidders to buy Canara Bank's stake in Can Fin Homes, reported Times of India. 

The firm has filed a cash-cum-stock offer, whereby HDFC may offer upfront cash for 14 percent stake and simultaneously unveil a share-swap ratio for the remaining 16 percent shares, people familiar with the matter told the paper on condition of anonymity.

If this share-swap proposal goes through, HDFC may not necessarily have to make a mandatory open offer for an additional 26 percent from public shareholders, the report said.

Canara Bank may offload these HDFC shares with a premium later.

Can Fin Homes share price on Wednesday rallied high, which discouraged some of the bidders from making a formal offer. The firm's shares ended at Rs 549 in Mumbai trade, pegging its market capitalisation at about Rs 7,300 crore.

RBL Bank and Singapore investor Temasek were among other contenders. While RBL dropped out of the race, it is unclear whether Temasek made a formal offer, sources told the paper.

There were speculation that some of the all-cash private equity offers might be coming at a slight discount to prevailing market price, however, this could not be confirmed.
In 2017, Canara Bank had sold 13.5 percent stake to GIC of Singapore for Rs 753 crore.


Can Fin has 132 branches and 20 affordable housing finance centres with a particularly strong footprint in the southern markets.


HDFC may use part of the Rs 11,000 crore fund raised through a preferential issue which the company had said would be used for, among other things, acquisitions. The firm has acquired Hometrust Housing Finance Company from Gujarat Ambuja and a stake buy in Gruh Finance.
 

