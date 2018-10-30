App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 08:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Ergo H1 net profit up 13.5% to Rs 230 cr

Its gross written premium (GWP) rose by 12.6 percent to Rs 4,257.5 crore during the period, against Rs 3,781.2 crore in the year-ago period, the firm said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

HDFC Ergo General Insurance reported a 13.5 percent growth in net profit at Rs 230 crore during the first half of the current fiscal, compared with a profit of Rs 202.4 crore in the same period last year.

The growth was primarily led by the motor segment, followed by accident, health and property segments, it added.

The growth was primarily led by the motor segment, followed by accident, health and property segments, it added.

The insurer's combined ratio stood at 99.4 percent and market share at 5.14 percent.

HDFC Ergo, the third largest private sector insurer, is a 51:49 joint venture between the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and ERGO International AG, the primary insurance entity of the Munich Re Group of Germany.

It offers products like motor, health, travel, home, personal accident and cyber insurance in the retail space and customised products like property, marine and liability insurance in the corporate space.
