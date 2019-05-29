App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC disburses Rs 2,300 cr as subsidy under PMAY

The company has approved Rs 22,136 crore of home loans under CLSS to homebuyers belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS), low income group (LIG) and middle income groups (MIG), HDFC said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd May 29 said it has disbursed subsidy of more than Rs 2,300 crore under the government's flagship housing scheme PMAY, benefiting over one lakh first time home buyers.

The company has disbursed subsidy amounting to over Rs 2,300 crore benefitting over 1,04,000 families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) credit linked subsidy scheme (CLSS), HDFC said in a statement.

The company has approved Rs 22,136 crore of home loans under CLSS to homebuyers belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS), low income group (LIG) and middle income groups (MIG), HDFC said.

The mortgage lender has partnered with Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and the National Housing Bank (NHB) to work towards the government's goal of 'Affordable Housing for All'.

related news

"The government's PMAY scheme is a growth accelerator programme that aims to provide affordable housing to people in the country. The thrust on housing is a recognition that a rapidly growing country like India with a large young population needs more affordable homes," Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, HDFC Ltd said.

She also suggested that people should take all efforts to avail the benefits of these schemes at the earliest as the schemes for the MIG category is available only until March 31, 2020.

HDFC has also engaged with developers and channel partners so as to reach out to more eligible beneficiaries.

In 2018-19, the mortgage lender approved 37 per cent of home loans in volume terms and 18 per cent in value terms to customers from the EWS and LIG segment.

The corporation on an average has been approving 8,600 loans on a monthly basis to the EWS and LIG segment, with monthly such average approvals at Rs 1,460 crore, it said.

The average home loan to the EWS and LIG segment stood at Rs 10.1 lakh and Rs 17.5 lakh, respectively.

CLSS, which was introduced in June 2015 under the PMAY for EWS, LIG and extended to MIG from January 2017, gives borrowers an interest subsidy of 6.5 per cent per annum for loans up to Rs 6 lakh for EWS and LIG category (annual household income up to Rs 6 lakh).

Interest subsidy of 4 per cent and 3 per cent are provided for loans up to Rs 9 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, respectively, for MIG category for a maximum tenure of 20 years.

The effective subsidy to customer is in the range of Rs 2.30-2.67 lakh on a 20 year term, receivable upfront.

The schemes for MIG are valid up to March 31, 2020, while the plans for EWS/LIG are valid up to March 31, 2022.
First Published on May 29, 2019 08:27 pm

tags #Business #HDFC Ltd #PMAY

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.