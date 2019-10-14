App
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 08:01 PM IST

HDFC cuts lending rates by 10 bps to 8.25%

The nation's largest lender and HDFC's immediate competitor in the mortgage space SBI had also cut its key rates by 0.10 percent last week.

India's biggest housing finance company, HDFC on October 14 announced a 0.10 basis points reduction in its floating rates, as other lenders have also revised their loan prices.

The revised rate will apply to both new as well as existing borrowers.

The company has brought down its lending rate to salaried class to 8.25 percent on the lower end and 8.65 percent on the upper end.

The rate cut by the largest mortgage lender comes following a cumulative 1.35 percent rate reductions by the Reserve Bank since February 2019 to prop up the sagging economy amid a sustained period of low inflation.

Many others have also reduced their lending rates in recent past.

"HDFC has reduced its retail prime lending rate on housing loans, on which its adjustable rate home loans are benchmarked, by 0.10 percent, effective October 15," a company spokesperson said.

The interest rate will range from 8.25 to 8.65 percent depending on the borrower.

SBI's one-year MCLR, to which the some of its home loans are linked, is now at 8.05 percent. Since Junly, its new home loans are linked to the repo rate.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 07:55 pm

#Business #HDFC

