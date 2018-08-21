App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 06:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC buys over 25% stake in Good Host for Rs 70 cr

HDFC is acquiring 30,52,469 equity shares of Good Host for a consideration of Rs 69,50,00,000 representing 25.01 per cent of its share capital from Manipal Integrated Services Pvt Ltd, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd today said it has acquired over 25 percent stake in Good Host, a company engaged in the business of managing student housing facilities, for Rs 69.5 crore.

HDFC is acquiring 30,52,469 equity shares of Good Host for a consideration of Rs 69,50,00,000 representing 25.01 percent of its share capital from Manipal Integrated Services Pvt Ltd, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

The acquisition, on a cash consideration basis, is expected to be completed by September, it added.

Good Host operates and manages hostel facilities for educational/training institutions in Jaipur and Udupi. The company reported a turnover of Rs 53.1 crore for 2017-18. In 2016-17, the turnover stood at Rs 8.6 crore and that in 2015-16 it was Rs 6.5 crore.

Shares of HDFC closed at Rs 0.38 percent down at Rs 1,912.70 on BSE.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 06:37 pm

