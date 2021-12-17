MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

HDFC Bank's loan book to MSMEs crosses Rs 13,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh

As of September 30, 2021, the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) loan book for Uttar Pradesh stood at Rs 13,154 crore, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

PTI
December 17, 2021 / 02:50 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Friday said its MSME book witnessed a 17 per cent year-on-year growth to over Rs 13,000 crore as of September-end in Uttar Pradesh.

As of September 30, 2021, the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) loan book for Uttar Pradesh stood at Rs 13,154 crore, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

The Mumbai-headquartered lender said it has offered loans to more than 66,000 MSMEs so far, in the most populous state in the country.

Under the ECLGS scheme of the government, HDFC Bank has disbursed advances to over 5,950 MSME units in the state. Under the ECLGS scheme of the government, HDFC Bank has disbursed advances to over 5,950 MSME units in the state.

The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) was introduced during the pandemic in May 2020, to provide financial assistance to the companies hit by the pandemic, and envisaged to provide Rs 3 lakh crore worth of unsecured loans to MSMEs and companies across the country.

Close

Related stories

The ECLGS scheme had a September 2021 deadline. HDFC Bank had started offering loans to MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh in 2004, and in the last 17 years, it has given loans to 66,869 companies in the state, the lender said.

These enterprises demonstrate the spirit of entrepreneurship that forms the backbone of economic growth. HDFC Bank has so far extended loans to MSME customers in more than 500 cities and towns covering 75 districts in the state of UP, it said.

The bank has 537 branches in the state. "MSMEs are the backbone of the economy and are amongst the largest job creators. We are proud to have been a partner in their growth journey with our world-class products," Shyamal Singh, Regional Head, Business Banking Uttar Pradesh, HDFC Bank, said.

He said, benefiting from the conducive policy environment, the enterprising state of Uttar Pradesh presents opportunities for MSMEs and banks alike.

"To meet these requirements, we will expand to 30 more locations in the state as well as increase our digital footprint, "he added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #HDFC Bank #MSME #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Dec 17, 2021 02:50 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.