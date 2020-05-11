HDFC Bank's HDB Financial Services fires many amid lockdown: Report

HDFC Bank's HDB Financial Services has given the pink slip to several employees during the nationwide lockdown.

Many of HDB Financial Services' employees across the country have been asked to leave, according to a Mint report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

HDB Financial Services is the non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm of HDFC Bank.

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The situation "involves a minuscule number of employees out of the total over 1 lakh and has nothing to do with the ongoing lockdown or the resulting economic situation," a spokesperson for HDB Financial Services told Mint.

The spokesperson added that it was an "attempt by handful of disgruntled employees to take advantage of the current situation," and the group took "pride in being responsible employer and will do nothing to let that pride diminish".

The report did not specify the number of employees who have been asked to leave.

The publication said it spoke to three employees who had been asked to leave immediately, and another who had been asked to resign or be fired.

"I was in office when I received a call and that was the end of my employment. The HR told me that my performance was not satisfactory. However, I had four branches under me which were performing quite well. I was told that I would get two months of salary along with my full and final settlement," one employee told the paper.



Honarable CM Sir

Pls help us we are from HDB Financial services from all India My self Satyendra B. From Vadodara Guj. I am dismissed from my job and many employees in India by HDBFS Without any notice How can I survive In lockdown pls help me@CMOGuj @PMOIndia @vijayrupanibjp

— Satyendra Singh J Bhaduariya (@Saty2005) May 9, 2020

Some Twitter users who identify themselves as HDB Financial's employees have shared their experiences on the platform.



Sir I'm Syed Majid Ali working with HDB Financial Services Ltd Sahu Plaza Alambagh Lucknow

On dated 06/05/20 time:3.30Pm call Our company HR Prashant Kaul told me that company that You take Syed Majid Ali resign due to Covid-19

Sir Please Help me

My Contacts No. 9838565818 — Syed Majid Ali (@SyedMaj87298939) May 8, 2020

