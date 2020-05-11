App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank's HDB Financial Services fires many amid lockdown: Report

Some Twitter users who identify themselves as HDB Financial's employees have shared their experiences on the platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
HDFC Bank's HDB Financial Services has given the pink slip to several employees during the nationwide lockdown.

Many of HDB Financial Services' employees across the country have been asked to leave, according to a Mint report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

HDB Financial Services is the non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm of HDFC Bank.

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The situation "involves a minuscule number of employees out of the total over 1 lakh and has nothing to do with the ongoing lockdown or the resulting economic situation," a spokesperson for HDB Financial Services told Mint.

The spokesperson added that it was an "attempt by handful of disgruntled employees to take advantage of the current situation," and the group took "pride in being responsible employer and will do nothing to let that pride diminish".

The report did not specify the number of employees who have been asked to leave.

The publication said it spoke to three employees who had been asked to leave immediately, and another who had been asked to resign or be fired.

"I was in office when I received a call and that was the end of my employment. The HR told me that my performance was not satisfactory. However, I had four branches under me which were performing quite well. I was told that I would get two months of salary along with my full and final settlement," one employee told the paper.

Some Twitter users who identify themselves as HDB Financial's employees have shared their experiences on the platform.



First Published on May 11, 2020 01:41 pm

tags #HDB Financial #HDFC Bank

