HDFC Bank to consider dividend for FY21 on June 18

In terms of operations, HDFC Bank plans to decrease absolute emissions and energy consumed in from the current level of 315,583 million tonne CO2 emissions, increase rooftop solar capacity in large offices and convert 50 percent of its total sourced electricity to renewable energy.

HDFC Bank said on June 15 that its board would meet on June 18 to consider a proposal for paying dividend to its shareholders for FY21.

“With reference to the Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited (“the Bank”), at its meeting scheduled to be held on June 18, 2021, shall inter alia consider a proposal for recommendation of dividend on the equity shares of the Bank for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, in view of the notification of the Reserve Bank of India pertaining to declaration of dividend by banks released on April 22, 2021,” the lender said in a notification to the exchanges.

On April 22, the RBI issued a circular in which it partially modified the instructions contained in its May 4, 2005 circular. The central bank allowed banks to pay dividend from the profits for FY21, subject to the quantum of dividend being not more than 50 percent of the amount determined as per the dividend payout ratio prescribed in the 2005 circular.

“In view of the continuing uncertainty caused by the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 in the country, it is crucial that banks remain resilient and proactively raise and conserve capital as a bulwark against unexpected losses,” the RBI had said on April 22.

The regulator also said that, while declaring dividend, it would be the responsibility of the bank’s board to consider the current and projected capital position of the bank vis-à-vis the applicable capital requirements and the adequacy of provisions, taking into account the economic environment and the outlook for profitability.

HDFC Bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.8 percent on March 31, as against 18.5 percent a year ago.