    HDFC Bank officer abuses employees in online meeting, suspended after video is viral

    The bank said they have a zero-tolerance policy for any form of misconduct at the workplace.

    Harsh Kumar
    June 05, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
    HDFC Bank on June 5 suspended one of its officers in Kolkata for allegedly engaging in unruly behaviour with colleagues during an internal meeting. In a video circulating on Twitter, the officer was heard shouting at his junior colleagues for not selling enough banking and insurance products.

    In a statement made available to Moneycontrol, HDFC Bank said, "This bears reference to a recent social media report. Basis a preliminary enquiry in the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per Conduct guidelines of the Bank".

    The banking major further added that they have a zero-tolerance policy for any form of misconduct at the workplace and firmly believe in treating all our employees with dignity and respect.

    In the video, manager was asking his junior employee to sell 75 insurance policies in a day. Moneycontrol couldn’t reach out to the employee immediately for a response.


    Here is a Twitter post of the video:

    first published: Jun 5, 2023 04:36 pm