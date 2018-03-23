App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 23, 2018 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Bank signs MoU with Government e-Marketplace

The MoU is significant as Government e-marketplace will bring transparency and efficiency in the procurement process with assured and timely payment to the sellers, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Private sector lender HDFC Bank today signed an agreement with the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) under which the bank will facilitate a host of services to the public procurement portal for Central and state government organisations.

GeM provides an end-to-end online marketplace for central and state government ministries or departments, central or state public sector undertakings, autonomous institutions and local bodies for procurement of common use goods /services in a transparent and efficient manner.

About 20 states have already signed an MoU with GeM to use this portal for their procurements.

