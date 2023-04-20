HDFC Bank board approves appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Deputy MD and Bhavesh Zaveri as ED

The board of directors of HDFC Bank, on April 27, approved the appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Deputy Managing Director, and Bhavesh Zaveri as Executive Director of the bank for a period of three years from April 19, 2023.

The board has given its assent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the two top executive appointments on April 20, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The appointment, which is subject to the approval of the bank's shareholders, is for a period of three years, from April 19, 2023 to April 18, 2026.

HDFC Bank and HDFC are set to merge by June-July.

Here are the brief profiles of Bharucha and Zaveri: Bharucha is a career banker with more than 35 years of experience and has been associated with HDFC Bank since 1995. As DMD, Bharucha is responsible for wholesale banking covering areas of corporate banking, PSUs, capital & commodities markets, financial institutions, custody, mutual funds, global capability centre and financial sponsors coverage and banks coverage, the release said. Related stories Karnataka Bank appoints Sekhar Rao as interim CEO

Banks to put up robust Q4 score, FY23 profit for PSU lenders may scale record Rs 1 lakh cr

Unclaimed deposits of Rs 35,012 cr with PSU banks transferred to RBI: MoS Finance As executive director, in his earlier position, Bharucha was responsible for corporate Banking, Emerging Corporates Group, Business Banking and Healthcare Finance among others, the bank said. Before joining HDFC Bank, Bharucha worked with SBI Commercial and International Bank in various areas including trade finance and corporate banking. He also represented the bank as a member of the working group on banking-related committees, the release said. Zaveri is the group head–operations, cash management & ATM product at HDFC Bank. In his current role, he is responsible for business and operations across corporate, MSME & retail verticals, including for asset, liabilities and transaction services of payments and cash management, trade finance and treasury, and ATM product, the bank said. Zaveri has an experience of over 36 years and has headed the critical functions of operations, cash management and technology at the bank. He joined HDFC in 1998 in the operations function and became business head – wholesale banking operations in 2000. He was appointed as Group Head- Operations in 2009. In his previous role as Group Head- IT, he contributed to the digital transformation of the bank. Zaveri has also been a member of various committees formed by the Reserve Bank of India and Indian Banks’ Association and has served on the board of the clearing corporation of India, HDFC Securities Ltd, HDB Financial Services Ltd & Swift India Pvt Ltd, according to the release. Before he joined HDFC Bank, Zaveri worked for Oman International Bank and Barclays Bank.

Moneycontrol News