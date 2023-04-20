 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Bank board approves appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Deputy MD and Bhavesh Zaveri as ED

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST

The board of directors of HDFC Bank, on April 27, approved the appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Deputy Managing Director, and Bhavesh Zaveri as Executive Director of the bank for a period of three years from April 19, 2023.

The board has given its assent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the two top executive appointments on April 20, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The appointment, which is subject to the approval of the bank's shareholders, is for a period of three years, from April 19, 2023 to April 18, 2026.

HDFC Bank and HDFC are set to merge by June-July.