HDFC Bank: No impact on loan book due to alleged auto loan lending practices

The allegations on certain lending practices in auto loans will not have any impact on its loan book or cause any loss to the bank, HDFC Bank on Tuesday said.

“It is important to clarify here that this matter is not related in any manner whatsoever to the lending aspect of the business. Therefore there's no question of this having any bearing on "loan book" or causing any loss to the bank,” the bank’s spokesperson said in a message.

On Monday, news agency PTI reported that HDFC Bank has launched a probe into its auto lending practices following allegations against the conduct of a long-time executive who retired on March 31 this year.















The bank said it has a robust policy and process to deal with complaints and allegations and take action as appropriate. "The process and the outcome of dealing with such complaints is an internal matter of the Bank where we are required to be guided by our policy on disclosure," it said.















"We would like to state that the executive concerned who was on an extension of service retired on March 31, 2020 in the normal course of his employment. The bank has a well established process of investigating every complaint that it receives and takes actions as appropriate," an HDFC Bank spokesperson said.