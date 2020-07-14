HDFC Bank: No impact on loan book due to alleged auto loan lending practices

On Monday, news agency PTI reported that HDFC Bank has launched a probe into its auto lending practices following allegations against the conduct of a long-time executive who retired on March 31 this year.
The allegations on certain lending practices in auto loans will not have any impact on its loan book or cause any loss to the bank, HDFC Bank on Tuesday said.
“It is important to clarify here that this matter is not related in any manner whatsoever to the lending aspect of the business. Therefore there's no question of this having any bearing on "loan book" or causing any loss to the bank,” the bank’s spokesperson said in a message.
