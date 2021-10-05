MARKET NEWS

HDFC Bank Q2 retail loans up 13% YoY

The bank's CASA deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 6.58 lakh crore as of September 30, 2021, a growth of around 28.6 percent year-on-year.

Moneycontrol News
October 05, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
 
 
Retail loans of private sector lender HDFC Bank grew around 13 percent in Q2FY22, when compared with September 30, 2020.

Retail loans rose 5.5 percent from June 30, 2021, the bank said in a BSE filing.

"As per the Bank's internal business classification, retail loans grew by around 13.0 percent over September 30, 2020 and around 5.5 percent over June 30, 2021; commercial & rural banking loans grew by around 27.5 percent over September 30, 2020 and around 7.5 percent over June 30, 2021; and other wholesale loans grew by around 6.0 percent over September 30, 2020 and were lower by around 0.5 percent over June 30, 2021."

Also read: HDFC Bank issues record high of over 4 lakh cards post embargo

HDFC Bank said its advances aggregated to approximately Rs 11.98 lakh crore as of September 30, 2021, a growth of around 15.4 percent year-on-year and increase of around 4.4 percent on a sequential basis.

The lender's deposits stood at Rs 14.06 lakh crore at the end of Q2FY22, a growth of around 14.4 percent over Rs 12.29 lakh crore on September 30, 2020.

"Retail deposits grew by around 17.5 percent over September 30, 2020 and around 4.0 percent over June 30, 2021; wholesale deposits grew by around 2.0% over September 30, 2020 and around 5.5 percent over June 30, 2021," HDFC Bank said in the exchange filing.

The bank's CASA deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 6.58 lakh crore as of September 30, 2021, a growth of around 28.6 percent year-on-year.

HDFC Bank also said that during Q2FY22 it borrowed Rs 7,132 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangementwith HDFC.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #HDFC Bank
first published: Oct 5, 2021 10:22 am

