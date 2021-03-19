English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

HDFC Bank responds to RBI’s show-cause notice over allegations of car loan-GPS bundling: Report

In July 2020, media reports suggested that some executives at HDFC Bank forced car loan customers to buy GPS devices costing Rs 18,000-19,000 each.

Moneycontrol News
March 19, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST
HDFC | The Corporation reduced retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 5 bps w.e.f March 4.

HDFC | The Corporation reduced retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 5 bps w.e.f March 4.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Bank has defended itself against allegations of GPS (global positioning system) instruments being bundled with its auto loan product, adding that the issue had not impacted its balance sheet.

During an in-person hearing, HDFC Bank responded to a show-cause notice sent by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to a report by The Economic Times.

The lender said the issue had not affected its balance sheet in any way, claiming that the bundling was an act by some people who, along with the GPS vendor, had possibly made some gains, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

HDFC Bank did not respond when contacted by The Economic Times.

Close

Related stories

"The RBI had sent the bank a show-cause notice a few months ago to which HDFC Bank had replied and asked for an in-person hearing," a source told the publication.

Five regional managers and two central officials were fired after an inquiry into the matter found evidence of impropriety and links with the vendor, the report said.

In July 2020, media reports suggested that some executives at HDFC Bank had forced car loan customers to buy GPS devices costing Rs 18,000-19,000 each. The bank had a tie-up with Trackpoint GPS.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #HDFC Bank
first published: Mar 19, 2021 10:43 am

Must Listen

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.