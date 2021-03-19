HDFC Bank responds to RBI’s show-cause notice over allegations of car loan-GPS bundling: Report

HDFC | The Corporation reduced retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 5 bps w.e.f March 4.

HDFC Bank has defended itself against allegations of GPS (global positioning system) instruments being bundled with its auto loan product, adding that the issue had not impacted its balance sheet.

During an in-person hearing, HDFC Bank responded to a show-cause notice sent by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to a report by The Economic Times.

The lender said the issue had not affected its balance sheet in any way, claiming that the bundling was an act by some people who, along with the GPS vendor, had possibly made some gains, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

HDFC Bank did not respond when contacted by The Economic Times.

"The RBI had sent the bank a show-cause notice a few months ago to which HDFC Bank had replied and asked for an in-person hearing," a source told the publication.

Five regional managers and two central officials were fired after an inquiry into the matter found evidence of impropriety and links with the vendor, the report said.

In July 2020, media reports suggested that some executives at HDFC Bank had forced car loan customers to buy GPS devices costing Rs 18,000-19,000 each. The bank had a tie-up with Trackpoint GPS.