 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

HDFC Bank Q4 highlights| Four big takeaways from the earnings

Moneycontrol News
Apr 15, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

HDFC Bank Q4 Results: The bank reported 20.6 percent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, to Rs 12,594 crore

HDFC Bank Q4 results highlights

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private-sector lender, on April 15 reported strong 20.6 percent growth in its net profit and a slight healthy jump in consolidated advances.

Here are key four highlights from the bank’s earnings report card:

Net profit jumps

HDFC Bank reported a 20.6 percent jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023. It reported a net profit of Rs 12,594 crore, an increase of 20.6 percent over the quarter ended March 31, 2022.