HDFC Bank proposes to raise Rs 50,000 crore funds via bonds over next 12 months

HDFC Bank on April 11 informed the stock exchanges that it has proposed to raise funds up to Rs 50,000 crore, via the issuance of bonds, over the next 12 months.

The proposal would be taken up for consideration by the board of directors during a meeting scheduled on April 15, the private lender said in a regulatory filing.

"...the bank proposes to raise funds by issuing Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds and Long-Term Bonds (Financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing) up to total amount of Rs 50,000 crores over the period of next twelve months

through private placement mode," the filing stated.

"The board of directors would consider this proposal at its ensuing board meeting to be held on April 15, 2023," HDFC Bank further said.

Moneycontrol News