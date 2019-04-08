HDFC Bank plans to raise $7.19 billion via debt issue

HDFC Bank Ltd said on April 8 it plans to raise up to 500 billion rupees ($7.19 billion) by issuing debt over the next 12 months.

The bank proposes to issue perpetual debt instruments, tier II capital bonds and long-term bonds, India's largest lender by market capitalisation said in a statement.

The bank's board will consider the plan when it meets on April 20 to release its quarterly results.