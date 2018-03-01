HDFC Bank pegs FY19 growth at 7.3% on private consumption, capex

Economic growth is on a northward move as the twin impacts of the note-ban and GST implementation wane, and will accelerate to 7.3 percent next fiscal from 6.5 percent this year, a says a report.

Improvement in private consumption, increase in capacity utilisation and private capex cycle revival will be driving higher growth, a report by HDFC Bank's economists said.

"We are optimistic about the growth outlook in FY19 as the recovery gains momentum and the effects of the note-ban shock and GST related disruptions fade...We expect growth to pick up to 7.3 percent in FY19 from 6.5 percent in FY18," its chief economist Abheek Barua said today, estimating the December quarter growth print to come at 6.9 percent.

Real GDP growth will move upward to 7.2 per cent in the last fiscal of 2017-18, it said. It can be noted that growth had slipped to a three-year low of 5.7 percent for the first quarter and climbed up to 6.3 percent in the succeeding three months.

The report said there will be a slowdown in the agricultural sector growth, but it will be compensated by a faster surge in industries and services sectors.

As the impact of GST rollout fades, the industrial sector, especially manufacturing, will see a rebound in activity, he said.

An uptick is expected on the services front as well on factors like a favourable base effect, recovery in most of the lead indicators like deposit and credit for banks, cargo handled at major ports, passengers carried by domestic airlines and foreign tourist arrivals, he said.

Agri growth, however, will be tepid at 1.5 percent for the third quarter because of a 2.8 percent dip in Kharif crop output, a lag in an area under Rabi cultivation and an unfavourable base effect, it said.

However, agriculture growth will accelerate to up to 4 percent in 2018-19 on a favourable base and assume a normal monsoon, Barua said.

Rising farm output, coupled with higher minimum support prices announced by the government are likely to improve farm incomes and rural consumption, it said.