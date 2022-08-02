English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    HDFC Bank Parivartan signs Rs 107 crore MoU with IISc Bengaluru

    The three wings of the hospital to be supported by the bank are cardiology, radiology and emergency medicine, it said in a statement.

    PTI
    August 02, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
    HDFC Bank

    HDFC Bank

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Bank Parivartan on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Science, pledging Rs 107.76 crore for construction of Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital at IISc Bengaluru.

    The three wings of the hospital to be supported by the bank are cardiology, radiology and emergency medicine, it said in a statement.

    IISc is setting up a multi-speciality, not-for-profit, 832-bed hospital, called the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital along with a Postgraduate Medical School within its Bengaluru campus. The hospital is expected to be fully functional by the end of 2024 while the first batch of MD/PhD students will be admitted in 2025.

    Group Head, ESG & CSR, Business Finance & Strategy, Administration and Infrastructure, HDFC Bank, Ashima Bhat, said: The new hospital and the medical school will not only bolster the healthcare needs of the entire region but will also provide a new generation of physician-scientists".
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #HDFC Bank #IISc Bengaluru #MoU
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 02:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.