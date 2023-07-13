HDFC Bank onboards over 1 lakh customers under CBDC pilot programme

The bank also introduced UPI QR code which can be used for CBDC

HDFC Bank has boarded over 1 lakh customers and around 1.7 lakh merchants under the central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot programme, the bank said in a media release on July 13.

The country’s largest private sector bank also introduced a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) QR code which can be interoperably used with CBDC. An interoperable QR code is used for basic QR code based payments using the scan and pay feature.

“The interoperable UPI QR code allows HDFC Bank merchants who have been onboarded on the bank’s CBDC platform, to accept payments from their customers in the form of digital rupee currency,” the bank said.

CBDC pilot launch

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 31, 2022 launched the first pilot of the digital rupee in the wholesale segment with nine banks. The lenders included State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC.

A month later, the RBI kick started the pilot for the retail version of the CBDC.

The retail digital rupee, or e₹-R, can be used by people for day-to-day transactions. State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, BOB, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are participating in the retail project.

These banks can invite select customers and merchants to try the services through their mobile applications. After this, these users can make peer-to-peer transactions and peer-to-merchant transactions