HDFC Bank loans grow by 21% y-o-y, deposits by 17%

Country's largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank on April 3 said its loan book has grown by 21 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 13.69 lakh crore as on March, 31. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the loan book grew by 8.6 percent.

Deposits grew by 17 percent on a year on year basis to Rs 15.59 lakh crore as on March 31. On a quarter- on- quarter basis, deposits grew by 7.8 percent, the bank said in a business update.

As per the bank's internal business classification, retail loans grew by around 15 percent over March 31, 2021 and around five percent over December 31, 2021.

Further, commercial and rural banking loans grew by around 30.5 percent over March 31, 2021 and around 10 percent over December 31, 2021. Also, corporate and other wholesale loans grew by around 17.5 percent over March 31, 2021 and around 11.5 percent over December 31, 2021.

According to the bank, retail deposits grew by around 18.5 percent over March 31, 2021 and around six percent over December 31, 2021, wholesale deposits grew by around 10 percent over March 31, 2021 and around 17 percent over December 31, 2021.

The Bank’s cheaper deposits (CASA) aggregated to approximately Rs 7.51 lakh crore as of March 31, 2022, posting a growth of around 22 percent over Rs 6.15 lakh crore as of March 31, 2021 and a growth of around 10.2 percent over Rs 6.812 lakh crore as of December 31, 2021.

The Bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 48 percent as of March 31, 2022, as compared to 46.1 percent as of March 31, 2021 and 47.1 percent as of December 31, 2021, the bank said in an update to stock exchanges.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 8,117 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, the bank said.

Also, it added 563 branches during the quarter, bringing the network to 6,342 branches as at March 31, 2022, as against 5,779 branches as at December 31, 2021 and 5,608 branches as at March 31, 2021, the lender said in the business update.