HDFC Bank lists Rs 739 crore AT1 masala bonds in India INX, NSE IFSC simultaneously

HDFC Bank had on September 30 said in a regulatory filing that it has raised Rs 739 crore by issuing the rupee-denominated masala bonds in the overseas markets.

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on October 1 listed their Rs 739 crore masala AT1 bonds simultaneously in India International Exchange (India INX) and NSE International Exchange (NSE IFSC).

“We are thrilled to announce that we have successfully placed first-ever AT1 Masala Bond issued by any bank. The issue was privately placed," HDFC Bank MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan said.

"The Issue is being listed at NSE IFSC and India International Exchange at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) simultaneously. This is our second listing on these platforms as they are becoming popular destinations for listing Indian papers," Jagdishan added.

India INX MD and CEO V Balasubramaniam said HDFC Bank’s first AT1 masala bonds of Rs 739 crore adds to their existing deck of masala bond issuers which include Asian Development Bank (ADB) and NTPC Limited.

This takes the masala bond issuance on India INX to Rs 5,889 crore and total bond listings to over $33 billion with the total medium term notes established to the tune of $55 billion, Balasubramaniam added.

According to Shri Injeti Srinivas, Chairman, IFSCA, international exchanges in GIFT IFSC are emerging as a preferred destination for Indian banks and corporates for raising debt capital in the form of AT 1 bonds.

Commenting on the listing, GIFT City MD and Group CEO Tapan Ray said they are moving closer to become the "Global Finance hub" and the "destination of choice for Indian issuers for raising foreign capital and listing the same in our very own IFSC Exchanges".

NSE MD and CEO Vikram Limaye said he believes issuances like HDFC Bank’s masala bonds help "deepen the market for masala bonds by attracting new sources of liquidity". The ecosystem in GIFT IFSC will significantly widen the investor base and deepen the debt market, he added.

The rupee-denominated bonds, popularly known as "masala" bonds are instruments that are issued outside India, not in the local currency but the Indian rupee.

In November 2016, the RBI had allowed banks to raise funds by floating the rupee-denominated bonds in overseas markets as part of an additional avenue to raise long-term funds.

