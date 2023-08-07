HDFC Bank leases office space in Mumbai for 5 years; starting rent Rs 1.62 crore per month

HDFC Bank has leased office space spread across an area of 64,337 square feet (sq ft) in One International Centre in Mumbai for five years

HDFC Bank has leased office space spread across an area of 64,337 square feet (sq ft) in One International Centre in Mumbai for five years at a starting rent of Rs 1.62 crore per month, documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed.

The total usable area is 64,337 sq ft.

The space is spread across two commercial towers of Blackstone-backed Nucleus Office Parks’ One International Centre in Lower Parel area.

The bank has leased three units on the 7th floor and two units on the 8th floor. These are located in Towers 2 and 3.

The bank has paid a security deposit of around Rs 9.73 crore for the deal.

The leave and license agreement was registered on August 3, 2023.

The starting monthly rent is at the rate of Rs 252 per sq ft, and 75 car park slots are reserved for the bank is 75.

The rent escalation is 4.5 percent per annum.

Starting March 1, 2024, to July 31, 2024, the rent is Rs 1.62 crore. From August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025, the rent will be Rs 1.69 crore. From August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026, the rent will be Rs 1.77 crore. From August 1, 2026, to July 31, 2027, the rent will increase to Rs 1.85 crore, and starting August 1, 2027, to July 31, 2028, the rent will touch Rs 1.93 crore, the documents showed.

HDFC Bank and Nucleus Office Parks are yet to respond to emails sent for comment.

The deal comes days after the bank merged with the group’s non-banking finance company (NBFC), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC Ltd). The twin entities first announced their decision to merge on April 4, 2022, after getting approvals from the board, shareholders, and regulatory authorities.

Earlier this year, Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd, formerly Cadbury India Ltd, renewed its lease for 66,755 sq ft of office space at One International Centre in Mumbai at a rent of over Rs 1 crore per month for three years.

The leave and licence agreement was signed on January 30, 2023. Mondelez India Foods has taken five office units located on the 18th, 19th, 20th and 22nd floors. There are two units on the 19th floor.

One International Centre Pvt Ltd, formerly Indiabulls Real Estate Company Private Limited, developed the centre consisting of Tower 1 - ground plus 18 floors, Tower 2 - ground plus 27 floors, Tower 3 - ground plus 32 floors, and Tower 4 - ground plus 36 floors. The buildings have been developed as an information technology (IT) park in accordance with the provisions of the IT and ITeS Policy, 2003.

One International Centre was taken over by Blackstone Group almost three years ago, from Indiabulls Real Estate, which had constructed the building. It is now part of the US-based private equity firm’s office portfolio under the brand Nucleus Office Parks.