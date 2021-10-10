MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

HDFC Bank launches 24 Gold Loan desks in Uttarakhand

This facility will allow people to make the most of their idle Gold with minimal documentation and transparent charges. Gold Loans will be available for tenures starting from 3 months up to 24 months.

Moneycontrol News
October 10, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST

Private sector lender HDFC Bank has launched Gold Loan desks in 24 branches across Uttarakhand. It was digitally launched by the state's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

This facility will allow people to make the most of their idle Gold with minimal documentation and transparent charges. Gold Loans will be available for tenures starting from three months up to 24 months, the press release said.

Branches in the state include Kashipur, Rudrapur, Khatima, Sitarganj, Haridwar, Haldwani, Rishikesh, Dehradun among others.

"Banking facilities are key to empower people financially," Dhami said while launching the Gold Loan desks virtually. "People of Uttarakhand are ambitious and enterprising. Government and banking institutions should work together to support people in their endeavours."

HDFC Bank Q2 Net Profit seen up 15.8% YoY to Rs. 8,698.7 crore

Close

Related stories

The bank offers flexible tenure and repayment options to ensure that customers’ monthly outgoings are within their budget.

"HDFC Bank is committed towards partnering the UK Govt. in its development agenda & increasing reach of banking to every part of state through its branch network & financial inclusion outreach," Akhilesh Kumar Roy, Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

At the event, the chief minister also launched the Green Card for Char Dham Yatra which will be issued to facilitate easy movement for pilgrims.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #HDFC Bank
first published: Oct 10, 2021 11:33 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.