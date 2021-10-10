HDFC Bank launches 24 Gold Loan desks in Uttarakhand

Private sector lender HDFC Bank has launched Gold Loan desks in 24 branches across Uttarakhand. It was digitally launched by the state's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

This facility will allow people to make the most of their idle Gold with minimal documentation and transparent charges. Gold Loans will be available for tenures starting from three months up to 24 months, the press release said.

Branches in the state include Kashipur, Rudrapur, Khatima, Sitarganj, Haridwar, Haldwani, Rishikesh, Dehradun among others.

"Banking facilities are key to empower people financially," Dhami said while launching the Gold Loan desks virtually. "People of Uttarakhand are ambitious and enterprising. Government and banking institutions should work together to support people in their endeavours."

The bank offers flexible tenure and repayment options to ensure that customers’ monthly outgoings are within their budget.

"HDFC Bank is committed towards partnering the UK Govt. in its development agenda & increasing reach of banking to every part of state through its branch network & financial inclusion outreach," Akhilesh Kumar Roy, Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

At the event, the chief minister also launched the Green Card for Char Dham Yatra which will be issued to facilitate easy movement for pilgrims.