you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 04:01 PM IST

HDFC Bank holds Digital Innovation Summit in Gujarat

The summit identifies 24 FinTech start-ups, partners to productise and market their ideas.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Leading private sector lender HDFC Bank held its first regional Digital Innovation Summit in Ahmedabad, aimed at providing a platform for FinTech start-ups to showcase their innovations, The Economic Times reports.

Held in partnership with the Centre for Innovation Incubation & Entrepreneurship (CIIE) and 91springboard, the summit showcased innovations from 24 start-ups in the areas of Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA).

At the summit, the bank will help 24 chosen start-ups to productise and market their ideas and mentor them on ‘customer experience, reduce time-to-market and costs, among other domains’, the report adds.

The bank will also provide an opportunity to test these ideas on its platform and gain practical insights.

Similar summits are planned across locations in the country by the bank.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 04:01 pm

#Business #Companies #HDFC Bank #markets

