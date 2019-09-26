App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 09:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Bank emerges as India's most valuable brand

The list of top ten brands, prepared by the worlds largest media buyer WPP, includes companies from banking, financial services and insurance, telecom and auto segments.

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has emerged as the most valued Indian brand at USD 22.70 billion.

A brands overall fortunes had a direct bearing on the brand valuations, as seen in the telecom space, where Airtels value fell by 10 per cent to USD 10 billion, while Reliance Jios value went up by 34 per cent to USD 5.47 billion.

The Mukesh Ambani-run largest telco was placed ninth in the list of brands, while the second largest telcom firm was still holding to the fourth place.

Among the state-run companies, insurance behemoth LIC was placed second, valued at USD 20 billion with a 2 per cent growth, while banking giant SBI was fifth at USD 8.40 billion with a surge of 7 per cent.

Slowdown in the auto sector seemed to be playing on the valuations of largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki, which had its brand value come down by 14 per cent to USD 5.93 billion.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 08:32 am

tags #Business #Companies

