you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Bank cuts lending rate by 0.20%

The revised overnight MCLR stands at 7.60 percent, while the one-year MCLR, to which a host of loans are linked, has been reviewed to 7.95 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has cut its lending rate by 0.20 percent, amidst a gradual decline in cost of borrowing across the system. The marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) has been reviewed across tenors since Tuesday, according to its website.

The revised overnight MCLR stands at 7.60 percent, while the one-year MCLR, to which a host of loans are linked, has been reviewed to 7.95 percent.

The three-year MCLR stands at 8.15 percent from April 7 onwards, it said.

Rates across the banking system have been headed south for the last few months, as the RBI and the government work in tandem to push the sagging economic growth. The RBI last month cut the policy rate by 0.75 percent to spur growth amid the COVID-19 crisis.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 10:37 pm

tags #Business #HDFC Bank #Market news

