HDFC Bank customers take to social media to complain about digital outages

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 28, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST

Downdetector, a platform that tracks website outages and issues, recorded a significant number of complaints from HDFC Bank customers in Mumbai, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai regarding disruptions on the bank's mobile and internet banking platforms.

On February 28, a number of customers voiced their concerns on social media regarding outages in HDFC Bank's mobile and internet banking platforms in various cities. The intermittent issue prompted frustration and inconvenience among affected customers.

A source from the bank, who requested anonymity, acknowledged the issue and stated that it was expected to be resolved within a maximum of two hours. The bank has not released any official statement regarding the outage as of yet.

