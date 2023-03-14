 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Bank cautions customers about fake customer care handles

Mar 14, 2023 / 08:26 PM IST

The bank, on Twitter, said that certain unscrupulous individuals are posing as HDFC Bank officials and responding to customer queries in an attempt to gain access to personal or financial information

HDFC Bank has alerted its customers that the lender never asks for confidential information.

India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, on March 14 cautioned its customers on Twitter of fake social media handles masquerading as bank officials. The bank tweeted that there are some handles posing as HDFC Bank representatives.

“Certain unscrupulous individuals are posing as HDFC Bank officials and responding to customer queries in an attempt to gain access to personal or financial information,” the bank tweeted on March 14.

Of late, there has been a rise in instances of online frauds.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in the Trend and Progress of Banking in India report for fiscal year (FY) 2022 said that banking frauds have increased year-on-year (YoY). The report said that banks reported 9,102 frauds in FY22 against 7,358 frauds in FY21.