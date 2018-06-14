App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 08:20 PM IST
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Bank: Capital infusion to aid semi-urban, rural play

The bank has been given the nod provided the overall foreign ownership does not breach the 74 percent mark.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
A day after getting the government's nod to raise up to Rs 24,000 crore capital, private sector lender HDFC Bank today said it will use the funds to grow in semi-urban and rural pockets.

"The additional capital will go a long way in supporting our growth plans over the next few years, especially in semi-urban and rural India," its deputy managing director Paresh Sukthankar said in a video message.

He also welcomed the Union Cabinet's nod and added that the decision bodes will for the overall investment climate as well as foreign inflows into the country.

In a statement, the bank said it had to get the go ahead from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) as this was an FDI (foreign direct investment) proposal in excess of Rs 5,000 crore not under the automatic route.

The Rs 24,000-crore capital infusion plan includes raising Rs 8,500 crore from parent HDFC such that the mortgage major's holding in the bank is retained at 25.60 percent, while the rest is likely through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares.

Media reports say at Rs 15,500-crore, this will be the highest ever QIP, exceeding the Rs 15,000 crore done by largest lender SBI last year.

The bank scrip closed 0.09 percent up at Rs 2,037.15 a piece on the BSE as against a 0.39 percent correction in the benchmark.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 08:18 pm

tags #HDFC Bank #SBI

