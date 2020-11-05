HDFC Bank names Ramesh Lakshminarayanan as CIO

Private sector lender HDFC Bank has named Ramesh Lakshminarayanan as its new group head of information technology and chief information officer (CIO). Laskhminarayanan will be responsible for heading the bank’s technological transformation and his role will cut across different verticals of the bank, the bank said in a statement.

Lakshminarayanan’s appointment comes about four months after the resignation of former CIO Munish Mittal and is the first major top level change after new CEO Sasidhar Jagdishan took charge in October. Mittal resigned saying he wants to pursue higher studies abroad. He was with the bank since 1996.

Lakshminarayanan’s appointment assumes significance as the bank is in the process of ramping up its technology division in the wake of tight industry competition.

There have been several senior-level exits from the bank in the last three years. At least 18 executives have exited HDFC Bank since FY17. Many of them had been with the bank for over a decade and were part of the private lender’s unparallelled growth story. These include Group heads like Munish Mittal, Ashok Khanna, Abhay Aima, Nitin Chaugh and Rajesh Kumar Rathanchand, all of whom spent 18-25 years in the bank.