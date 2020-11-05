172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|hdfc-bank-appoints-ramesh-lakshminarayanan-as-its-new-chief-information-officer-6072821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Bank names Ramesh Lakshminarayanan as CIO

This is the first major appointment after new CEO Jagdishan took charge last month.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender HDFC Bank has named Ramesh Lakshminarayanan as its new group head of information technology and chief information officer (CIO). Laskhminarayanan will be responsible for heading the bank’s technological transformation and his role will cut across different verticals of the bank, the bank said in a statement.

Lakshminarayanan’s appointment comes about four months after the resignation of former CIO Munish Mittal and is the first major top level change after new CEO Sasidhar Jagdishan took charge in October. Mittal resigned saying he wants to pursue higher studies abroad. He was with the bank since 1996.

There have been several senior-level exits from the bank in the last three years. At least 18 executives have exited HDFC Bank since FY17. Many of them had been with the bank for over a decade and were part of the private lender’s unparallelled growth story. These include Group heads like Munish Mittal, Ashok Khanna, Abhay Aima, Nitin Chaugh and Rajesh Kumar Rathanchand, all of whom spent 18-25 years in the bank.
Lakshminarayanan’s appointment assumes significance as the bank is in the process of ramping up its technology division in the wake of tight industry competition.

Close

Prior to this, Lakshminaraynan was with rating agency, Crisil, where he spent 3 years as Chief Technology and Information Officer. In this role, he was responsible for the transformation of CRISIL’s businesses by leveraging technology, data and analytics.

related news

Lakshminarayanan joined CRISIL after a big data and analytics start-up - Pragmatix Services Pvt Ltd – that he co-founded was acquired by CRISIL in 2017. Also, Lakshminarayanan has held leadership positions with organisations such as Citibank, ABN AMRO Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Group. Ramesh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Mumbai University and an MBA from University of Pune, the bank said in the release.

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 06:17 pm

tags #Business #HDFC Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.