HDFC Bank appoints Backbase to rev up its digital retail banking platform

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Backbase is a fintech firm that provides digital architecture services and platform infrastructure for banks.

The country's largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank, on March 16, appointed Backbase to support its retail digital banking platform services.

The lender, in a press release, said that the deal with Backbase will provide them with a more diverse digital infrastructure in line with consumer expectations and new regulatory requirements.

