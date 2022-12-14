 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

HDFC Bank acquires 7.75% stake in Mintoak, valuing it at Rs 400 crore

Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

Mintoak is a fintech start-up that provides a payments-led platform offering value-added services to merchants to engage with their customers

Private sector lender HDFC Bank has acquired a minority stake in fintech start-up Mintoak for a cash consideration of Rs 31.1 crore.

In a regulatory filing on December 14, the bank said that it will subscribe to 21,471 fully paid-up compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) of the face value of Rs 20 each at a premium of Rs 9,711, taking the total consideration to Rs 9,731 per CCPS.

The private lender will purchase 10,538 fully paid-up equity shares of Mintoak for a consideration of Rs 9,731 per share from certain existing shareholders of Mintoak.

Post-transaction, HDFC Bank will hold a 7.75 percent stake in Mintoak.
Investing in a growing fintech startup that offers payments and value-added services to its merchants and enhances the digital engagement of acquirers with merchants is cited as the rationale behind this move.

Agreements for the same were signed on December 13, according to the lender.

Mintoak is a fintech start-up that provides a payments-led platform offering value-added services to merchants to engage with their customers and for acquirers to enhance their engagement with merchants through digital engagements.