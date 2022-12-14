HDFC Bank acquires 7.75% stake in Mintoak, valuing it at Rs 400 crore

live bse live

Private sector lender HDFC Bank has acquired a minority stake in fintech start-up Mintoak for a cash consideration of Rs 31.1 crore.

In a regulatory filing on December 14, the bank said that it will subscribe to 21,471 fully paid-up compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) of the face value of Rs 20 each at a premium of Rs 9,711, taking the total consideration to Rs 9,731 per CCPS.

The private lender will purchase 10,538 fully paid-up equity shares of Mintoak for a consideration of Rs 9,731 per share from certain existing shareholders of Mintoak.

Post-transaction, HDFC Bank will hold a 7.75 percent stake in Mintoak.

Investing in a growing fintech startup that offers payments and value-added services to its merchants and enhances the digital engagement of acquirers with merchants is cited as the rationale behind this move.

Agreements for the same were signed on December 13, according to the lender.

Mintoak is a fintech start-up that provides a payments-led platform offering value-added services to merchants to engage with their customers and for acquirers to enhance their engagement with merchants through digital engagements.

Mintoak's annual turnover increased from Rs 60 lakhs in 2020 has to Rs 11.28 crore in 2022. The fintech had raised $20 million (Rs 16.5 crore) in its seed round of funding in 2020. and currently serves around 500,000 merchants across four banks in India and the Middle East rates and plans to add 1.5 million users by FY 2023.

The deal is likely to be completed by January 31, 2023, subject to conditions precedent. As the overall stake of the bank post, the transaction will be less than 10 percent, this will not require regulatory approval.