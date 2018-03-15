App
Mar 15, 2018 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC AMC files draft papers for IPO with Sebi

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
HDFC Asset Management Company today filed its draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offer (IPO).

The IPO offers up to 2.54 crore equity shares of HDFC AMC through an offer for sale of 85.92 lakh shares by Housing Development Finance Corporation and up to 1.68 crore shares by Standard Life Investments, the company's draft red herring prospectus said.

HDFC AMC operates as a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) and Standard Life Investments Ltd.

The offer comprises a net offer to public of up to 2.21 crore equity shares, a reservation of upto 3.20 lakh shares for purchase by eligible HDFC AMC employees. Besides, 24 lakh shares have been reserved for eligible HDFC shareholders.

As per the prospectus, HDFC AMC "will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all the proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders, in proportion to the equity shares offered by the respective selling shareholders as part of the offer".

Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Holdings, JM Financial, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India are the book running lead managers, while Karvy Computershare is the registrar to the issue.

HDFC AMC has a total asset under management of Rs 2,932.54 billion as of December 31.

The company's total revenue stood at Rs 15,879.10 million in fiscal 2016-17, with a compound annual average growth rate of 19.3 per cent.

Its net profit stood at Rs 5,502.46 million during the same period, registering a annual growth of 14.6 per cent. PTI SSM DSK .

