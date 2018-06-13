App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC 5th biggest consumer financial services company globally: Forbes

Housing finance major HDFC has been ranked as the 5th biggest public company globally in the 'consumer financial services category' on a list compiled by Forbes magazine.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Housing finance major HDFC has been ranked as the 5th biggest public company globally in the 'consumer financial services category' on a list compiled by Forbes magazine. American Express has topped this category, while Indiabulls Housing Finance is the only other Indian company (at 13th place) on the list.

In the consumer financial services category, HDFC's rank has moved up from 7th place last year.

Other consumer finance services companies that made it to the list include Capital One Financial at the 159 place, followed by Visa (164), Orix (254), PayPal (337), Synchrony Financial (340), Discover Financial Services (356), and Mastercard (367), among others.

In the overall list, topped by China's banking behemoth ICBC, HDFC took 321st place, up from 404th a year ago.

There are a total of 58 Indian companies on the overall list of 2,000 firms from across the world.

These include Reliance Industries at 83rd place, the only from India in the top-100. Besides, HDFC Bank is at 202nd, ONGC at 266th, Indian Oil at 270th and ICICI Bank at 320th.

Some of the other Indian companies in the overall list include Tata Motors at 385th position, Tata Consultancy Services (404), Larsen & Toubro (471) and State Bank of India (489).

The 16th annual Forbes Global 2000 list includes publicly-traded companies from 60 countries.

Collectively, the companies on this list account for USD 39.1 trillion in sales, USD 3.2 trillion in profit, USD 189 trillion in assets and USD 56.8 trillion in market value.

Forbes compiled the Global 2000 list using data from FactSet Research systems to screen for the biggest public companies in four metric: sales, profits, assets and market value.

The market value calculation is as of May 11, 2018, closing prices and includes all common shares outstanding.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 05:23 pm

