HCLTech bags contract from Siemens to drive cloud-led digital transformation

HCL Technologies has signed a multi-year managed public cloud services agreement with German technology and high-tech industry giant Siemens AG to modernise its IT landscape worldwide and power cloud-led digital transformation.

The size of the contract was not disclosed.

According to a release, HCLTech will focus on automating the public cloud environment while adhering to Siemens' security standards.

"HCLTech will migrate and operate Siemens' infrastructure on AWS and Azure and ensure its cloud resources are optimised, secure and scalable, allowing the company to focus on its core business," the release said.

HCLTech has been selected as one of the preferred global suppliers in horizontal IT infrastructure services, the release said announcing the contract.