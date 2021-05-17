MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

HCL Technologies to hire 1,000 technology professionals in UK

The firm already employs 3,500 people in the country. Hiring will be in the area of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Moneycontrol News
May 17, 2021 / 06:18 PM IST
C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer of HCL Technologies

C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer of HCL Technologies

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's third largest IT firm HCL Tech will hire 1,000 technology professionals in the coming months in new-age technology areas in UK.

The firm already employs 3,500 people in the country and will support its clients in the region and also globally.

Hiring will be in the area of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity for its London, Greater London and Manchester offices, the company said in a statement.

This announcement comes post-HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar’s virtual meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a part of the latter’s agenda to create stronger business ties between the UK and India.

“The UK has played a key role in HCL’s growth and success journey for more than two decades. It is home to some of our most prestigious clients and is a hotbed of IT talent. By creating new local jobs in the region, we want to reaffirm our commitment to catalyzing innovation and building competitive digital talent pools in the region," said C Vijayakumar, CEO, HCL Technologies, in a statement.

Close

Related stories

UK Prime Minister Johnson, said, “India and the UK are two countries on the forefront of IT innovation. Thanks to companies like HCL Technologies, we can continue to lead the way together – creating good, skilled jobs and helping both countries to build back better.”

Earlier, Bengaluru-based IT major Infosys also announced that it was hiring 1,000 people in the UK in digital skills to spur the post-pandemic growth in the region.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Brexit #HCL Tech #hiring #UK
first published: May 17, 2021 06:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.