HCL Technologies to hire 1,000 technology professionals in UK

C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer of HCL Technologies

India's third largest IT firm HCL Tech will hire 1,000 technology professionals in the coming months in new-age technology areas in UK.

The firm already employs 3,500 people in the country and will support its clients in the region and also globally.

Hiring will be in the area of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity for its London, Greater London and Manchester offices, the company said in a statement.

This announcement comes post-HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar’s virtual meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a part of the latter’s agenda to create stronger business ties between the UK and India.

“The UK has played a key role in HCL’s growth and success journey for more than two decades. It is home to some of our most prestigious clients and is a hotbed of IT talent. By creating new local jobs in the region, we want to reaffirm our commitment to catalyzing innovation and building competitive digital talent pools in the region," said C Vijayakumar, CEO, HCL Technologies, in a statement.

UK Prime Minister Johnson, said, “India and the UK are two countries on the forefront of IT innovation. Thanks to companies like HCL Technologies, we can continue to lead the way together – creating good, skilled jobs and helping both countries to build back better.”