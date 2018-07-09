App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL Technologies to consider share buy-back scheme on July 12

PTI @moneycontrolcom

HCL Technologies said today that it will consider share buy-back on July 12. "The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 12, 2018, to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the company," HCL Technologies said in a BSE filing.

The announcement comes within a month of TCS, the country's largest software exporter, declaring a Rs 16,000 crore share buy-back programme. It has offered to buy back shares at a premium of over 15 percent, at Rs 2,100 a share.

Details of HCL Technologies share buy back are expected to be firmed up on July 12 when its board will to discuss the proposal.

It had last year offered buy-back of shares at Rs 1,000 apiece, a 17 percent premium over its prevailing trading price at that time.

The buyback size was Rs 3,500 crore, representing 16.39 and 13.62 percent of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the standalone and consolidated audited accounts of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2016.

HCL Technologies stock closed at Rs 961.25, up 1.68 percent, on BSE.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 05:25 pm

tags #Companies #HCL Technologies #India #TCS

