HCL Technologies signs multi-year deal with Cricket Australia

IT services major HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has signed a multi-year deal with Cricket Australia (CA) to deliver digital experiences to fans, players and employees. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

HCL Tech will help the Australian cricket's governing body provide an elevated and immersive digital experience to cricket fans, players, partners, employees, and volunteers across the country and around the world, through CA's digital offerings, HCL Technologies said in a statement.

HCL Tech will also engineer a digital core ecosystem for CA through a composable platform that will be modular, auto-scalable, data-driven and experience-centric, it added.

HCL Tech will manage CA's suite of digital products, including properties such as the Cricket Australia Live App, cricket.com.au, bigbash.com.au and community cricket applications like MyCricket and community.cricket.com.au.

Michael Horton, Executive Vice President and Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand at HCL Technologies said the company understands the importance of retaining and engaging fans in today's digital world.

"We look forward to providing the Australian cricket community with leading-edge digital technologies that support real-time, engaging, personalised and unified experiences,” he added.

HCL Technologies has worked with Manchester United and Volvo Ocean Race as well.

The cricket-following community is substantial in Australia, with more than 2 million fans attending cricket matches during the 2018-19 season, the statement said.

Around the world, the sport of cricket has a fan base of over 2.5 billion followers.

Digitally, CA has an online audience exceeding 20 million globally per year.

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said, cricket is rapidly evolving here and overseas, and part of that evolution involves advancements in technology and the digital landscape, CA CEO Kevin Roberts said.

“The usage of these (digital) platforms continues to grow significantly, so partnering with a leading global technology provider to harness this growth and help us take advantage of our leading position is a natural next step," he added.