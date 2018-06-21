App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Technologies signs 5-year deal to modernise Nokia's IT infrastructure

HCL will implement a transformation roadmap for the telecom equipment maker and drive operational efficiencies in line with previously announced targets

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Finnish networking and telecommunications equipment company Nokia has signed a five-year deal with HCL Technologies for modernising its IT infrastructure and applications landscape.

The company did not disclose the value of the deal.

HCL will establish an integrated IT services delivery and design framework for services from four different vendors that have been working with Nokia.

Of late, Nokia has been focusing on going digital by launching new-age products in the markets it operates in.

related news

"This is an important development for Nokia and takes our digital transformation efforts to a new level, both for how it will enhance our IT and operational efficiencies internally for Nokia, and for how it will enable us to further elevate service delivery to our customers," said Nokia Chief Operating Officer, Joerg Erlemeier.

HCL will implement a transformation roadmap for the telecom equipment maker and drive operational efficiencies in line with previously announced targets.

"The telecoms industry is at the forefront of today’s fast-paced digital-led change and HCL is proud to be Nokia’s transformation partner, powering them with the speed and agility required to meet the demands of a complex and transforming market," said C Vijayakumar, President and Chief Executive Officer, HCL Technologies.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 07:49 pm

tags #HCL Technologies #Nokia #Technology

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.