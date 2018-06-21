HCL Technologies signs 5-year deal to modernise Nokia's IT infrastructure

Finnish networking and telecommunications equipment company Nokia has signed a five-year deal with HCL Technologies for modernising its IT infrastructure and applications landscape.

The company did not disclose the value of the deal.

HCL will establish an integrated IT services delivery and design framework for services from four different vendors that have been working with Nokia.

Of late, Nokia has been focusing on going digital by launching new-age products in the markets it operates in.

"This is an important development for Nokia and takes our digital transformation efforts to a new level, both for how it will enhance our IT and operational efficiencies internally for Nokia, and for how it will enable us to further elevate service delivery to our customers," said Nokia Chief Operating Officer, Joerg Erlemeier.

HCL will implement a transformation roadmap for the telecom equipment maker and drive operational efficiencies in line with previously announced targets.

"The telecoms industry is at the forefront of today’s fast-paced digital-led change and HCL is proud to be Nokia’s transformation partner, powering them with the speed and agility required to meet the demands of a complex and transforming market," said C Vijayakumar, President and Chief Executive Officer, HCL Technologies.