HCL Technologies share price rises 4% on March quarter numbers

HCL Technologies rose more than 4 percent intraday on May 7 after posting firm numbers for the quarter ended March 2020.

The company reported a 3.8 percent QoQ jump in its profit at Rs 3,154 crore versus profit of Rs 3,037 crore, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Rupee revenue from operations for the quarter rose 2.5 percent at Rs 18,590 crore compared to Rs 18,135 crore in the previous quarter.

The earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) stood at Rs 3,881 crore while EBIT margin was at 20.9 percent.

The dollar revenue of the company remained unchanged at $2,543 million.

At 0943 hours, HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 530.35, up Rs 10.75, or 2.07 percent, on the BSE.