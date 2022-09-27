HCL Technologies launches new brand identity, logo

IT services company HCL Technologies on Monday unveiled its new brand identity and logo, which it said is underpinned by the distinct positioning of 'Supercharging Progress', reflecting its commitment to clients, people, and communities.

The new 'HCLTech' brand and logo will be at the heart of its go-to-market strategy and represent its differentiated portfolio of services and products that enable digital transformation for enterprises at scale, according to a company statement.

With the company nearing the USD 12-billion revenue mark, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Tech, described the announcement as an evolution for HCL Tech to embrace a distinct global brand identity, while retaining connectivity with HCL Group.

"For HCL Tech, Supercharging Progress is about accelerating the digital transformation for our clients everyday as well as the ethos of the organisation to advance the aspirations of our people, contribute to a sustainable planet and uplift local communities across our global footprint," she said.