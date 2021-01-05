MARKET NEWS

HCL Technologies completes acquisition of Australian IT solutions firm DWS

In September last year, HCL Technologies had announced it will acquire DWS, a move that will help the Indian company strengthen its position in the Australia and New Zealand market.

PTI
January 05, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST
HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it has completed acquisition of Australian IT solutions firm DWS.

The company has completed acquisition of DWS effective January 5, 2021, HCL Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

The company has completed acquisition of DWS effective January 5, 2021, HCL Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

HCL Technologies in September had said the total equity value pay-out will be 158.2 million Australian dollars (about Rs 850.33 crore) after considering a total number of shares at 131.83 million on a fully diluted basis.

The shareholders of DWS will also get a dividend of 0.03 Australian dollars per share which was declared by the company in its recent announcement of annual corporate earnings for FY20 (June-end), it had added.

DWS has over 700 employees and offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Canberra. With FY20 revenue at 167.9 million Australian dollars, the company provides a wide range of IT services including digital transformation, application development and support, program and project management and consulting.

HCL Technologies currently employs 1,600 people in major cities, including Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

Shares of HCL Technologies were trading 0.25 percent lower at Rs 977.10 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Jan 5, 2021 10:31 am

