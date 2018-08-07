HCL Technologies CFO Anil Chanana to retire in December 2018

IT services major HCL Technologies today said its chief financial officer Anil Chanana will retire in December this year. The company has constituted a committee to scout for his successor, HCL Technologies said in a statement. "Anil Chanana, the CFO having completed superannuation will retire on 31st December 2018.

The company has constituted a committee of the board to review internal and external candidates for selecting the successor," it added.Chanana has been with HCL for more than 35 years.

“Anil was part of the core strategic group when HCL decided to venture into IT Services business in late 1990s and was responsible for taking the company public in 2000," Shiv Nadar, Founder and Chairman of HCL and Shiv Nadar Foundation, said.

Chanana and the selected candidate will work together through the quarter of March 2019 to facilitate smooth transition, the statement said.