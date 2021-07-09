MARKET NEWS

HCL Technologies bags IT modernisation deal from The Mosaic Company

HCL will deploy a scaled agile delivery model across North America and South America to deliver process-led services across applications, infrastructure, and business analytics environments.

PTI
July 09, 2021 / 09:51 PM IST
IT company HCL Technologies on Friday announced the signing of a five-year global agreement to provide digital transformation and managed services to US-based The Mosaic Company.

As part of the agreement, HCL will manage and transform Mosaic's global application and infrastructure environments to enhance the company's agility and ability to drive growth in the marketplace, the company said in a statement.

HCL will deploy a scaled agile delivery model across North America and South America to deliver process-led services across applications, infrastructure, and business analytics environments.

"As a partner and key enabler, Mosaic will rely on HCL Technologies to use its services to drive its strategic priorities, including functional collaboration and efficiency," Ajay Bahl, Executive Vice President for HCL America, said in a statement.

HCL said that the partnership with Mosaic capitalises on its focus on the agriculture business, mining, and chemical segments.

"In addition, Mosaic will benefit from our presence in the Latin American market where the company will be able to execute on go-to-market models for different segments, including B2B and B2C firms," the statement said.

HCL in a separate announcement said that it has completed the first phase in building a modern digital workplace for multinational energy company bp.

This project enables bp to drive efficiency and create a standardised end-user experience for its employees across more than 500 sites, according to HCL.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
PTI
first published: Jul 9, 2021 09:51 pm

