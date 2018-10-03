HCL Technologies bags deal from Australian Energy major TransGrid

IT services major HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has signed a five-year managed services deal with TransGrid, a high-voltage transmission network service provider for the state of New South Wales, Australia. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, HCL Technologies will create a transformation roadmap for TransGrid and provide outsourcing support for service desk operations, data centre operations, security, disaster recovery, end-user computing and applications, it said.

"In an increasingly digitalised world, HCL's core capabilities in next-gen services such as digital, Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity is best positioned to drive critical technology transformation and realise business success," HCL Technologies Senior Vice President (Australia) Michael Horton said.

The deal highlights HCL's commitment to invest and drive growth in Australia, he added.

HCL Technologies will also create a TransGrid Academy for cultural alignment and talent pool incubation as part of the engagement.

Michael Milne, IT Operations Manager at TransGrid, said the partnership with HCL Technologies will help the company to provide safe, reliable and efficient transmission services.