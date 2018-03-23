App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 23, 2018 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL Tech transfers shareholding in HCL TSS to HCL Comnet

"The transaction has been undertaken between the company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries and there is no impact in the company on a consolidated basis," HCL Technologies said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT firm HCL Technologies today said it has transferred its entire shareholding in its wholly-owned subsidiary HCL Training and Staffing Services (HCL TSS) to HCL Comnet, another unit of the company.

"The transaction has been undertaken between the company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries and there is no impact in the company on a consolidated basis," HCL Technologies said in a BSE filing.

It added that post the transfer of the shareholding, HCL TSS becomes a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of HCL Comnet and a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

"The aggregate consideration (of the deal) is Rs 2.35 crore, paid in cash," the filing said.

Total income of HCL TSS for FY2016-17 was Rs 125.93 crore, which is 0.26 per cent of the consolidated income of HCL Technologies and its subsidiaries.

The net worth of HCL TSS is 0.10 per cent of the consolidated net worth of HCL Technologies and its subsidiaries, as per the audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

tags #Business #Companies #HCL Technologies

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC